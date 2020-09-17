Buhari warns against ‘do-or-die’ politicsNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

President Muhammadu Buhari has advised political parties, candidates, and security agents to behave responsibly in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Edo.

The president, in a message to voters, political parties, election officials and security personnel, also warned against what he described as “the do-or-die mentality to politics.”

The president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, quoted Buhari to have said:

“I am passionately committed to free and fair elections, but my own commitment is not enough if other actors at ground zero refuse to abide by the rules.

”I want to see democratic standards in the country raised higher at every level, but these cannot be achieved when politicians resort to do-or-die methods to gain power by any means or machination.

"The do-or-die mentality to politics is a threat to free and fair elections because the actors are more



