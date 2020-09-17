INEC moves 6,000 smart card readers from Oyo officeNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), says it has ordered for a transfer of over 6,000 smart card readers from its Oyo state office to Ondo for the smooth conduct of the Oct. 10, governorship election in Ondo state.

INEC’s National Commissioner, Information and Voter Education, Mr Festus Okoye, said this when he appeared on the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), forum in Abuja on Thursday.

Okoye, was responding to questions on alternative plans the commission was putting in place for the Ondo election, given the destruction by fire of 5,141 smart card readers in its Ondo office.

He said it was sad that the commission lost the 5,141 smart card, readers, in the inferno.

He, however, noted that the Ondo election was a stand-alone election, noting that the commission would move smart card readers from other states to conduct the election.

“As at today, we have given an order that all the smart card readers in…