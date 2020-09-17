Lawyers without borders secure judgments against tortureNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

An international oraganisation, Lawyers Without Borders France, has secured three court judgments in favour of three victims of torture in Imo and Enugu states.

The judgments followed fundamental rights applications brought by the body, also known as Avocats Sans Frontières France, on the platform of its “Promoting the United Nations Convention Against Torture” (ProCAT) project in Nigeria.

ProCAT, which promotes the ideals of the United Nations Convention Against Torture of which Nigeria is a signatory, is operational in Enugu, Edo, Imo, Kaduna and Lagos states.

It is supported by the United Nations Voluntary Funds for Victims of Torture. Confirming this development yesterday, ASF France Head of Office Nigeria, Angela Uwandu, said the judgments were on behalf of Oguchi Kelechi Ihejirika, Elvis Davis and Jude Agha in July.

According to her, in Oguchi Kelechi Ihejirika v COP Imo State, a High Court in Imo State ordered declaratory reliefs for the torture meted out to …