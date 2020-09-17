Maritime Academy to receive first multifunctional classroom in AfricaBusiness — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN), said it has received commitment from its Indian partners, ARI, that the first multifunctional classroom simulator that contains high voltage training software, rules of the road, DP, pilotage and blind pilotage fully integrated, would arrive in Nigeria by the end of September 2020.

Rector of MAN, Duja Effedua, who disclosed in a briefing made available to The Guardian, explained that the current management has been able to upgrade the Academy’s equipment by acquiring three state-of-the-art simulators.

The simulators include: the Full Mission Bridge Simulator, the Full Mission Engine Room Simulator, and the Multi-functional Classroom simulator, which are the latest in marine training simulators, and can sit up to 30 cadets in a work station.

Effedua said: “The multifunctional classroom has the ECDIS, GMDSS, Apar Radarm high voltage training software, rule of the road, pilotage, blind pilotage and the DP among others integrated into it. It…