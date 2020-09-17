Naomi Osaka steps outSport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Serena Williams came to Flushing Meadows with the goal of winning her 24th career Grand Slam title. After having failed in four title matches, there were great expectations that she would succeed this time. Ironically, it was the young lady to whom she lost in her first opportunity to equal Margaret Court’s record that would win again and also speak out against racism.

Serena’s prospects were justifiably high; especially with the absence of world number one, Ashleigh Barty of Australia, second-ranked Simona Halep of Romania and the defending champion, Bianca Andreescu of Canada. However, the draws offered no easy path for Serena. The top eight seeds were Czech Karolina Pliskova, America’s Sofia Kenin (2020 Australian Open champion), Serena Williams, Japan’s Naomi Osaka, Czech Petra Kvitova, Johanna Konta of Great Britain, America’s Madison Keys and Petra Martic of Croatia.

Osaka’s stand against racism was made public during the warm-up Western & Southern (Cincinnati)…