Ondo poll: Deputy governor refutes claims of alliance with PDP | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ondo State deputy governor and candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Agboola Ajayi, has refuted the claim that he had jettisoned his governorship ambition to support the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ajayi’s chief press secretary, Mr. Babatope Okeowo, said in a statement on Thursday that his boss would never support PDP governorship candidate, Eyitayo Jegede.

Okeowo said a media report that claimed Ajayi would support Jegede in the coming governorship election in the state was planted by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to discourage his supporters.

“That said publication was coming barely 24 hours after the state government prevented the Deputy Governor the use of government facility for the launch of his campaign showed their sinister motives,” Okeowo said.

“There is no romance between the candidate of ZLP and that of PDP after the governorship primary that produced Eyitayo Jegede as the candidate of PDP.

“There was no offer and rejection of running mate from…