



An online petition calling on the United Kingdom and the European Union to place a travel ban on Kaduna State governor Nasir El-rufai has passed 22,000 signatures of the targetted 25,000 signatures. The petition on change.org seeks the UK and UN action against El-rufai for allegedly promoting genocide and religious and political intolerance. “Nasir El-Rufai […]

The post Online petition for EU, UK travel ban on El-Rufai nears 25,000 signatures target appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper