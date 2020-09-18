



The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has said anyone who fail to register and submit their self-certification forms risk forfeiture of their bank accounts and other assets with financial institutions. FIRS’s warning came after it announced that it is mandatory for all Nigerians operating bank accounts to register for self-certification at their respective banks. “This […]

The post Angry reactions as Nigeria announces mandatory bank self-certification appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper