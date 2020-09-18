Diri sues for understanding over Bayelsa, Rivers boundary disputeNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa has called on the Rivers State government to show understanding in order to amicably resolve the dispute between Oluasiri Clan in Bayelsa and their Kalabari neighbors in Rivers.

The Oluasiri communities in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa and their Kalabari Ijaw kinsmen are locked in dispute arising from the location of oil wells within the boundary area.

Diri made the plea in Yenagoa during a meeting with stakeholders from the Oluasiri clan led by the paramount ruler, Chief Iyerite Awululu.

He sought the support of Ijaw leaders and elders to resolve the age-long feud between the two Ijaw communities.

In a statement by his acting Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, the governor said the state government will protect its territories and work with the communities to ensure safety of residents.

“I’m calling on my brother governor of our sister state that this is a time that we need to look at the…