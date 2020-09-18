



In Nigeria, socio-economic and political issues form the main ingredients of public discussions, which are seasoned with sports and entertainment. Same-sex relationships topics hardly make it and when it does; it is met with hisses and contempt like the reviews of a terrible restaurant. But this view on same-sex relationships comes as no surprise as […]

The post Film Seeks To Normalize Homosexuality In Conservative Nigeria appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper