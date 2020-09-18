Liverpool sign Bayern Munich’s Thiago AlcantaraSport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Bayern Munich’s Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara smiles during the first season training session of the German first division Bundesliga team FC Bayern Munich at the team trainings ground in Munich, southern Germany, on September 11, 2020. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP)

Liverpool signed Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich for a reported fee of £20 million ($26 million) on Friday.

Thiago agreed a “long-term contract” with the Premier League champions after deciding to end his seven-year stay with Bayern.

The 29-year-old moves to Anfield after helping Bayern win the Bundesliga, the German Cup and Champions League last season.

“I think it’s an amazing feeling. I was waiting for this moment for a long time and I am very happy to be here,” Thiago told Liverpool’s website.

It is believed Thiago has penned a four-year deal with the Reds, who had been tracking him for several months and could pay Bayern another £5 million in add-on bonuses.

Source: Guardian Newspaper

