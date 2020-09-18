Nigeria must embrace e-learning now – OlanipekunNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News



Chief Wole Olanipekun, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has said that Nigeria must embrace e-learning for educational development amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Olanipekun stated this on Thursday during the inauguration of projects and unveiling of new Vice-Chancellor for Ajayi Crowther University(ACU) in Oyo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Olanipekun is also the Chairman, Governing Council of the University.

At the event, Olanipekun unveiled Prof. Timothy Adebayo as the new VC to succeed Prof. Dapo Asaju by end of October.

Olanipekun said the major lesson from COVID-19 in terms of education was the need to key into e-learning.

He said that embracing e-learning at this period was the only way the nation’s education sector would not take the back seat.

“I think by now, the federal and state government ought to have learnt that COVID-19 has come. We pray that it shall not come to stay. But again, nobody can foretell what tomorrow has in stock.

“Life…