Nurse tells German court of her role in sports blood doping | The Guardian Nigeria News

A nurse, one of the co-defendants in the trial of a German sports doctor accused of masterminding an international blood-doping network, described on Friday how she helped athletes dope with illicit blood transfusions.

Sports physician Mark Schmidt, 42, and four co-defendants who allegedly aided him, stand trial in Munich accused of helping at least two dozen athletes undergo blood transfusions to boost performance.

So far, 23 athletes — mainly skiers and cyclists — from eight countries are known to be involved.

If found guilty, Schmidt and his co-defendants face jail for up to 10 years under anti-doping legislation introduced in Germany in 2015.

One of the accused, named only as Diana S., told the court how she first helped Schmidt in December 2017 when she travelled to Dobbiaco, Italy, to administer a blood transfusion before a skiing competition.

Blood doping is aimed at boosting the number of red blood cells, which allows the body to transport more oxygen to muscles,…