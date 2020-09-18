Peru top court rejects bid to block impeachment voteWorld — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Peru’s President Martin Vizcarra speaks to media before an operation to distribute essential products among those in need amid the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic, in Villa Maria del Triunfo, on the southern outskirts of Lima, on September 15, 2020. – Vizcarra pushed back against his opponents on Monday days ahead of an impeachment vote, accusing Congress chief Manuel Merino of “conspiracy” by trying to secure military assurances for a bid to succeed him.<br />Congress voted late Friday to open impeachment proceedings against Vizcarra for “moral incapacity” over accusations he incited aides to lie to anti-graft investigators. (Photo by Ernesto BENAVIDES / AFP)

The Constitutional Court ruled by five votes to two that the vote can go ahead in congress on Friday, its president Marianella Ledesma announced.

Congress voted last week to open impeachment proceedings against Vizcarra for “moral incapacity” over accusations he incited aides to lie to anti-graft…



