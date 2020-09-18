Premier League urges government to stick to October date for fans’ returnSport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Premier League clubs on Thursday urged the government to stick to its proposal to allow a partial return of fans to stadiums from October 1.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said last week ministers would review the target date for a return of crowds following a spike in coronavirus cases.

Pilot events are currently restricted to 1,000 spectators.

The English top-flight was forced to finish last season behind closed doors and the new campaign has also started in empty stadiums.

The Premier League and its clubs emphasised their commitment to safety after meeting on Thursday.

“Safety remains the number one priority and clubs reiterated their commitment…