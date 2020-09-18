Save us from DPO’s alleged abetting of criminals, 1004 Estate residents beg FG | The Guardian Nigeria News

The 1004 Homeowners and Residents Association (1004HORA), Lagos, on Friday appealed to President Mohammadu Buhari to deliver them from the hands criminals terrorising the estate and allegedly abetted by the police.

The estate’s Acting Chairperson, Mrs Lola Ademola, told a news conference that the call had become expedient as their efforts to stem criminality in the 41-year-old estate were frustrated and had not yielded the desired result.

According to her, the DPO in charge of the Divisional Police Officer of Bar Beach Police Station, CSP Isa Lawal, allegedly abets the perpetrators of crime who have now turned the estate into a safe haven for criminals, especially electricity thieves and other law breakers.

She said that the residents were calling on all well-meaning Nigerians to intervene and come to their aid as the highbrow residential estate on Victoria Island, was now home to over 5,000 residents of different nationalities.

She added that it was managed by the 1004…