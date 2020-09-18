



Days before the people of Edo go to the polls to elect their governor the Economic and Financial Crimes commission has warned local banks to be on the lookout for “illicit transactions” before or after the vote. When banks believe bribes, backhanders and kickbacks are an inevitable part of the political process, you know your […]

Will Edo governorship election be another 'normal day' in Nigeria's democracy?





