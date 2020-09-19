China holds military exercises near Taiwan as US diplomat visitsWorld — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By
Headliners
-
4


This handout picture taken and released by Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on September 18, 2020 shows Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (L) taking a selfie with Keith Krach (R), US Undersecretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment, at the Taipei Guest House in Taipei. – China said on September 18 that it was conducting military exercises near the Taiwan Strait, as top US diplomat Keith Krach visits the self-ruled island in a move that has angered Beijing. (Photo by Handout / TAIWAN MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS / AFP) /

China said Friday it was conducting military exercises near the Taiwan Strait, as a top US diplomat visits the self-ruled island in a move that has angered Beijing.

Relations between the United States and China are at their lowest point in decades, with the two sides clashing over a range of trade, military and security issues as well as the coronavirus pandemic.

Keith Krach, US undersecretary of state for economic growth,…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR