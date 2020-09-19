Edo poll: PDP claims police harass its governors | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Peoples Democratic Party has raised alarm over what it called harassment of its governors who areEdo State for the governorship election holding on Saturday.

Addressing journalists in an emergency press conference, national chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus said while Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state and the deputy senate President, Ovie IMO-Agege were comfortable in the Benin home of Adams Oshiomhole, PDP governors were being harassed in the Edo state capital.

“Hope Uzodinma and Ovie Omo-Agege are in the home of the former chairman of the All Progressives Congress,APC. Oshiomhole. PDP governors are being harrassed in Westend hotel, Benin,” Secondus said.

“Policemen have surrounded the hotel and their lives are in danger. We call on Inspector General of Police to ask the police to leave the place because their lives are in danger. If APC governors are in Benin, the PDP governors should be in Benin too. Our governors would remain in Benin, no one can…