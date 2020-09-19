



Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Saturday approved the full reopening of worship centres in the state. Sanwo-Olu announced the approval during a briefing in Lagos on Saturday. The governor said mosques can hold their prayers five times daily while churches can also commence weekly services. He, however, warned that the safety protocols released by […]

The post Lagos approves full reopening of churches, mosques appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper