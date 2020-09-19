Ten Chad soldiers killed in Boko Haram ambushWorld — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Ten Chadian soldiers were killed while attacking a base of the Boko Haram Islamist group in the Lake Chad region, the province’s secretary-general told AFP on Saturday.

Seven soldiers were also injured in Thursday’s ambush, Sadick Khatir said, confirming information given by an anonymous military source.

Contacted by AFP, however, army spokesman Azem Mbermandoa, did not confirm the death toll but added that the Chadian army had “destroyed a Boko Haram base, recovered weapons and ammunition”.

The jihadist group, which originated in Nigeria in 2009, has established bases on islets dotting Lake Chad, a vast swampy expanse on the border between Nigeria, Chad, Niger and Cameroon.

The Chadian army launched an offensive against Boko Haram in April after the death of some 100 soldiers in an attack by the group on one of its…