Biden urges halt of Trump’s US Supreme Court push | The Guardian Nigeria News

Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on September 20, 2020, to make a statement on the nomination for replacement of recently deceased Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. – US presidential hopeful Joe Biden urged Senate lawmakers to not vote on filling the Supreme Court vacancy left by Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death until after the election in November. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP)

Democratic hopeful Joe Biden on Sunday urged lawmakers to wait until after November’s election to tackle a Supreme Court vacancy that President Donald Trump has pledged to fill quickly, as the nomination becomes a new flashpoint in the battle for the White House.

The prospect of an expedited Senate confirmation vote in the weeks before the election has sparked furious pushback from Democrats desperate to stop Trump moving the court lastingly to the right.

Two Republican senators have also…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

