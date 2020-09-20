Edo poll: Buhari congratulates Obaseki





President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki for his victory at Saturday’s election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Edo State. President Buhari, while commending the election process which led to Obaseki’s victory, urged the returning Governor to show grace and humility. “My commitment to free and fair elections is firm, […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper