FCT residents commend INEC innovations, performance in Edo pollsNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Some residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on its performance at the just concluded Sept. 19, governorship election in Edo state.

Some of the residents who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Abuja expressed their joy that the election was relatively peaceful and that INEC deserved commendation for its innovations.

A businessman, Mr Christopher Chidi, said although there were logistics challenges in few places, INEC’s performance was an improvement over previous elections.

Chidi said that one of the innovations that made the election success was the introduction of the election “Result Viewing Portal” recently launched by INEC.