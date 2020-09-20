Lebanon reports record 1,006 Covid-19 cases in 24 hoursWorld — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The figures from the health ministry brought Lebanon’s total tally since February to 29,303 Covid-19 cases, including 297 deaths.

Outgoing health minister Hamad Hassan told television channel Al Jadeed he had called for authorities to impose a new two-week lockdown to combat the virus’ spread.

Cases have spiked in the aftermath of a massive explosion at the Beirut port on August 4 that killed more than 190 people and overwhelmed the capital’s health services with thousands of wounded.

Authorities on August 21 declared a lockdown in all parts of the country except those ravaged by the explosion, as well as a night-time curfew.

But they eased the restrictions a week later following protest from the private sector, already reeling from the country’s worst economic downturn in decades.

The head of a major public hospital…