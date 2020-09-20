Ndukuba tasks members on personal evangelism as Abuja diocese holds mission consultation | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Anglican Bishop of Abuja and Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Most Rev. Henry Chukwudum Ndukuba has urged Christians to consider evangelism as a priority in their life activities and programmes. This was contained in his opening address to the first edition of the Abuja Diocesan Mission Consultation held at the Multipurpose hall of the National Secretariat of the Church in Abuja from September 11 to 12, 2020.

Quoting John 4:28-35, Luke 4:8 and Matthew 9:35, the Primate explained that God wants Christians to be faithful as well as have a fulfilled life in Christ, which was the purpose why He sent His Son Jesus Christ to die on the cross to redeem mankind. He, therefore, underscored the importance of personal evangelism as a means of preaching the gospel to other people in the neighbourhood. He assured Christians not to be afraid, but believe that God’s presence is with them everywhere they go.

The Director of…