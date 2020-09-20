Palestinian question remains in Limbo after Arab-Israeli embraceNews — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Normalisation Agreements A Shaky Foundation For Enduring Peace In Middle East —Akinterinwa

Israel’s historic diplomatic pacts with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain marked the dawn of a new Middle East. The agreements, however, do not address the decades-long conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.

The bilateral agreements formalise the normalisation of Israel’s already thawing relations with the Saudi Arabia and some Gulf Arab states in line with their common opposition to Iran.

While specific details of the agreements are not yet public, The Guardian gathered that there would be embassies, commercial deals and the opening of travel links between the countries.

From the Palestinian perspectives, however, the pacts constitute a stab in the…