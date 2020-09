In “Living in Bondage,” Nigeria’s first home video, Chief Omego walks into a supermarket to meet Merit (played by Nnenna Nwabueze) and Andy (Kenneth Okonkwo)’s wife. Even though he is inside the supermarket, he is easily noticeable. Compared to the others in the supermarket, he wears dark aviator shades and a bespoke suit. As he […]

The post The Multifaceted Kanayo O. Kanayo appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper