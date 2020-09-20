Vote-buying, apathy reign as state awaits new helmsmanNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News



• Card Reader Malfunction, Sporadic Violence Mark Exercise

• Parties Deploy Novel Ways Of Inducement • Obaseki Decries Slow Process

• Ize-Iyamu Confident Of Victory •INEC Laments Vote-buying, To Meet ICPC, EFCC

• PDP Charges INEC To Halt Alleged Replacement Of Results In Edo North, Decries Alleged Killings

• Wike, Okowa, Makinde Urge Eternal Vigilance At Collation Centres, Commend INEC, Security Agencies

The highly-anticipated rematch between old foes, Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) took place, yesterday, as people of Edo State cast ballot for a new helmsman.

While the 2016 governorship election, which Obaseki as APC flag bearer won was not without challenges, the exercise this time around was equally fraught with widespread irregularities, voter inducement and sporadic gunshots.

Apart from the alleged shooting to death of one person at ward 10, Ologbo, Ikpoba Okha Local…