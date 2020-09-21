Bring oil thieves to justice, governor Wike urges to security agenciesNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News



Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers has appealed to security agencies to ensure that those who sabotage the government’s effort to eliminate bunkering are brought to justice.

Wike made the appeal on Monday, when participants of the Naval Warfare College Course Four paid him a courtesy visit at Government House, Port Harcourt.

He noted that bunkering which affects the socio-economic development of the country negatively, should not be allowed to thrive.

The governor said that his administration had given necessary support to security agencies, particularly the Nigerian Navy by providing six gunboats to secure the waterways.

“We are also procuring more gunboats for the Navy to fight pipeline vandalism and oil bunkering in the State.

“The issue of security should not be politicised as crime and criminality is not synonymous to a particular state.

“No Country or State can say that they do not have insecurity. Here in the State because we are working in synergy with security…