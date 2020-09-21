Buhari, Jonathan, Atiku, others applaud as Obaseki returnsNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Months of intense politicking and a drawn battle for the soul of Edo State, dotted by brickbats, threats of all sorts, and a heated polity, ended yesterday. It ended with Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the victor and his rival, Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) coming behind.

By the turn of event, in a somewhat interesting twist in the nation’s political history, or perhaps by a stroke of fate, Obaseki became the first governor to have won governorship election on the platform of the two major parties, PDP and APC, while Ize-Iyamu, on the other hand, lost election bids on the two…