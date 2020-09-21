Implications of Obaseki’s victory, by ex-Senate PresidentNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Immediate past President of the Senate, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has congratulated Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki, on his re-election, which, he said, would have several implications for Nigeria’s democracy.

In a statement issued by his Media Office in Abuja, yesterday, Saraki stated that Obaseki’s victory represented the determination of the Edo people to decide who governs them and to ensure their votes count at all times.

“The result of the Edo election represents the true wish of the people who stood firmly behind their Governor against power mongers who were determined to foist their choice on the people. It represents the will of the people to vote in free, fair, credible, and peaceful elections.

“Edo people, who had sleepless nights in an attempt to protect their votes, those who rejected the cash they were offered to buy their votes and the intimidation to force them to compromise their belief, deserve our praise. Therefore, my congratulations go to all the…