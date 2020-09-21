NCC set to commence cost-based review of new rates for International voice calls services

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is set to commence a cost-based review to determine new pricing regime for mobile International Termination Rate (ITR) for inbound international voice calls in the country.

Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, Director, Public Affairs, NCC, made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ITR is the rate paid to local operators by international operators to terminate calls in Nigeria.

Adinde said that as part of the process for the rate determination, the Commission has organised a virtual stakeholders’ engagement forum with relevant industry stakeholders.

He said that the meeting was to intimate them about the ongoing cost-based study and the need to cooperate with Messrs Payday Advance and Support Services Limited, the consultants engaged to carry out the study.

Addressing the stakeholders, NCC Executive Vice Chairman, Prof. Umar Danbatta, said the study had become imperative following the various…