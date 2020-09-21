North East elders re-echo call for sack of service chiefs | The Guardian Nigeria News

• ‘We’re tired of excuses by military top brass’

• ‘Our silence misconstrued because of background of service chiefs’

• Nyiam, Yakassai, others back call

• ‘Their retention against military protocol’

Northern elite, yesterday, threw their weight behind the call on President Muhammadu Buhari by North-East elders to sack the service chiefs owing to the worsening security situation in the country, especially in the Northeast region.

Among those that supported the firing of the security top brass was a delegate to the 2014 National Conference, Tony Nyiam; human rights activist and former liaison officer to the late President Shehu Shagari, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai; President, Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), Alhaji Yerima Shetima; and another northern activist, Dr. Tanko Yusuf.

The North East elders, under the aegis of Coalition of North East Elders for Peace and Development, (CNEEPD) had, during the weekend, expressed worries over…