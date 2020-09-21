Watford set to land £2.8 million-rated Troost-EkongSport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Watford are closing in on the signing of Udinese defender, William Troost-Ekong, as per a report by Sport Witness.

The Hornets are set to strengthen their defence by bringing the defender to Vicarage Road from Serie A.

Troost-Ekong, who is 27 years old, is a Nigeria international with 42 caps to his name and is valued at £2.8 million on Transfermarkt.

Watford are looking for some new signings before the end of the transfer window after starting life back in the Championship with a win and a draw in their opening two games.

Troost-Ekong has been on the books at Udinese for the past two years and has made 66 appearances in all competitions for the Italian side.

He spent time as a youngster in London playing for the academies at Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur before moving to Holland to join FC Groningen.

The 6ft 3inc center-back then moved onto Gent in 2015 and stayed with the Belgian Pro League outfit for two seasons, one of which he spent in Norway on…