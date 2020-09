Anger is a normal emotion that everyone experiences from time to time. However, if you find your anger turns to aggression or outbursts, you need to find healthy ways to deal with anger. You can actually turn your anger into a positive emotion if you work at it otherwise it simply becomes problematic and can […]

The post 9 Tips To Help You Tame Your Anger appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper