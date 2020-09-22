Akwa Ibom plans launch of anthem, state emblem, others





Akwa Ibom State Government has commenced plans to launch its own anthem and emblem to create a unified identity for its people. The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong disclosed the government’s plans during a public hearing of a bill titled “A Law To Establish And Regulate, Akwa Ibom State Official Symbols, And […]

