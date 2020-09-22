Cult Leader Who Claims To Be Jesus Arrested By Russian Security Forces





A former traffic police officer who claims to be the reincarnation of Jesus was arrested today in a special operation staged by Russian security agents. Sergei Torop, who is known to his followers as Vissarion, was arrested along with two other leaders of the group, Vadim Redkin and Vladimir Vedernikov. Russia’s investigative committee said it […]

