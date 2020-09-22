Hisbah arrest 3 over alleged circulation of rape video on social mediaNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Sokoto State Hisbah Commission on Monday, confirmed the arrest of three people alleged to have circulated a video on social media while sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.

The victim was scheduled to get married on Oct. 17, but the marriage was called off as a result of the viral video circulated by the suspects.

Dr Adamu Kasarawa, the state Hisbah Comandant, told newsmen in Sokoto that the principal suspect, son of a political appointee in the state, and his two friends would be handed over to relevant authorities for prosecution.

Kasarawa said that the commission had concluded investigations into the matter and would ensure the prosecution of the case.

Mother of the victim, (name withheld), told newsmen that the principal suspect sexually abused her daughter sometimes in 2017 when she was 16 years old.

The victim’s mother alleged that the suspect stored the video clips for three years with the intention of destroying her daughter’s life.

”Exactly on June 20, 2020, I…