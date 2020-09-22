Police reacts to alleged brutality by staff in viral video





Lagos State Police Command has dismissed claims that its personnel allegedly assaulted a 28-year old Stephen Ade while enforcing an arrest. Police spokesman Muyiwa Adejobi said in a statement on Tuesday that the inspector in a viral video acted within the limit of “the use of minimum force” and was assisted by a non-police official […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper