Ripples over AGF’s amendment to lawyers’ rule of practiceFeatures — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The ripples caused by the recent action by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) are yet to settle.

In fact, it appeared to be deepening the division among lawyers, especially as some members of Nigerian Bar Association have accused the Minister of using the purported amendment to the Rules of Professional Conducts (RPC) to facilitate alleged plans by Northern Muslim to break away from the national body and create a factional body known as the New NBA.

It was also alleged that the said group of lawyers had already submitted its proposals to the AGF, and had purportedly gone ahead to demand his endorsement and recognition of the new factional body.

The timing of the amendment fueled the speculation. It coincided with the move the new leadership of NBA was making to settle grievances generated during the bar election.

Also, not only was the AGF accused of lacking the powers to effect…