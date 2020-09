Kingmakers the Zauzzau Emirate have begun the process of searching for a successor to replace the late Emir, Alhaji Shehu Idris. Idris died on Sunday, at the age of 84. In order to pick the 19th Emir of Zauzau, the kingmakers have gone into seclusion. It was gathered that the Emirate statute provides that the […]

The post Zauzau Emirate kingmakers commences plans to pick new Emir appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper