FBI warns of disinformation on US election dayWorld — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

FBI

The FBI and the main US cybersecurity agency warned Tuesday that provocateurs could take advantage of a slow vote count in the November 3 election to spread disinformation aimed at discrediting the results.

“Foreign actors and cybercriminals could create new websites, change existing websites, and create or share corresponding social media content to spread false information,” around the election, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Cybersecurity and…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

