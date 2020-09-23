FEC okays $1.96bn for proposed rail contract from Kano to Niger Republic | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved contract of about $1.96 billion for the development of the proposed Kano-Jigawa-Katsina-Jibia to Maradi rail line in Niger Republic.

The Council also okayed N745.2 million for the procurement of additional eight field forensic auditors for the forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC and another N12.088 billion Umuahia/Bende/Ohafia road with a distance of 45 kilometers.

The Ministers of Transportation, Rotimi Amechi, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio and Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made the disclosure while addressing State House correspondents after FEC presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Speaking on the rail project, the minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said that his ministry presented two memoranda that were approved by the council.

“Two memos for the Ministry of Transportation…