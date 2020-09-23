



Suspected political thugs loyal to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday night attacked the campaign office of the Deputy Governor and candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Agboola Ajayi. The security personnel attached to the Secretariat, Mr Gbenga Olayoriju, who narrated the incident to journalists in Akure, said the thugs, five in number, […]

The post Ondo deputy governor's campaign secretariat attacked by APC thugs, DG alleges appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper