



Robert Redfield, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said Wednesday he was “disappointed” at “offensive” criticism of his agency over its Covid-19 response by an ally of President Donald Trump. Redfield’s remarks at a Senate hearing represent some of his strongest public reaction against efforts by members of the […]

The post Top US health official hits out at 'offensive' attacks by Trump ally appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper