UNGA virtual debate: Nigeria welcomes global solidarity for human health, wellbeing





The Federal Government of Nigeria has pledged the country’s commitment to work with member states of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) to promote human health and general well-being in the spirit of global cooperation and solidarity. Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari gave the pledge when he presented Nigeria’s National Statement Tuesday, via video-message, on the first […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper