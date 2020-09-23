Zazzau kingmakers shop for new emirNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Jonathan, Sambo, others pay condolence visit

kingmakers of Zazzau Emirate have started searching for a successor to the late Shehu Idris who died on Sunday at the age of 84.

To pick the 19th Emir of Zazzau, the kingmakers have gone into seclusion.

According to the emirate’s statutes, the kingmakers include the Wazirin Zazzau, the Fagacin Zazzau, the Makama Karami, the Chief Imam of Zazzau, and the Chief Imam of Kona.

Palace sources, who pleaded anonymity, said: “As custom demands, anytime the stool is vacant, three councilors and two Imams have the authority to pick a new emir. Immediately after the funeral rites of a late emir, the kingmakers would all excuse themselves from the people.”

Besides, The Guardian gathered that the kingmakers usually find a suitable venue in the…