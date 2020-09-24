LASG seeks monthly payment of house rent for residents | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Lagos State Government has called on stakeholders in real estate sector to work out modalities for residents to pay house rents on monthly basis instead of yearly.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, made the call on Thursday in Lekki, during the Policy Roundtable Dialogue with key stakeholders in the Real Estate Sector.

The roundtable, with the theme ”International Best Practices On Real Estate Regulations”, was organised by the Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (LASRERA).

Sanwo-Olu said that a situation whereby residents faced pressure once their rents were due was not palatable, hence, should be looked into.

He called for synergy between the state government and stakeholders in the real estate sector to address issue of housing deficit and reduce rents in the state.

The governor said that this would help to make life easier for Lagosians.

According to him, partnership and good relationship between the state government and…