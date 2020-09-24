Low attendance, fee hike, lateness characterise school re-opening





After six months of lockdown, academic activities resumed on Monday as schools opened across the country. The majority of the schools have to cope with the extra cost of putting in place safety guidelines stipulated by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to prevent the COVID-19 spread. Parents also have to shop for the […]

